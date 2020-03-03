Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE RODMAN ROWLAND Jr.

GEORGE RODMAN ROWLAND Jr. Obituary
ROWLAND, George Rodman Jr. Passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 82. "Rod" lived his whole life in Wianno and the Boston Area. He was a student at The Fessenden School and St. Mark's school, and graduated class of 1960 from Yale University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, he spent two years in the Navy. In 1964, he married Barbara Van Horne Rowland. He then began his career with his one and only employer, John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance of Boston, which spanned for over 38 years. Throughout his life, Rod participated on numerous non-profit boards. He was a trustee for the Heritage Museums and Gardens in Sandwich, the executive committee for the Osterville Historical Society, and served as president of the Larz Anderson Auto Museum in Brookline. He enjoyed being a member of the Country Club in Chestnut Hill and the Wianno Club in Osterville, where he was an avid participant in golf and skeet shooting. His other hobbies included blue fishing aboard the "Osprey," model building, and driving his most beloved vehicle, a 1939 Type 57 Drophead Bugatti, which he enrolled in many auto shows and rallies in the New England area. Rod is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara, and his two daughters Lynda and Amy. Services will be private. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for George Rodman Jr. ROWLAND
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
