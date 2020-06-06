Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE DANIELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE S. DANIELSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE S. DANIELSON Jr. Obituary
DANIELSON, George S. Jr. "Bunky" age 85 of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, June 4, 2020. Devoted husband to Carole (Hiney) Danielson for 60 years. Loving father of Karen McCormack, James Danielson & his wife Jeannie, Susan Chicco, and Julie MacGlashing & her husband Ray. He was a dear and loving "Papa" to 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of David, Paul, Lillian Power & the late Billy & John Danielson. He was predeceased by his parents George, Sr. and Dorothy (Farrow). He leaves behind many nieces & nephews. He graduated from Watertown High School where he went on to be employed at The Massachusetts State house for over 30 years. He retired at 55 and enjoyed many blessed years doing exactly what he wanted, spending time with family and enjoying his numerous hobbies. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange St., Waltham, MA 02451. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -