DANIELSON, George S. Jr. "Bunky" age 85 of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, June 4, 2020. Devoted husband to Carole (Hiney) Danielson for 60 years. Loving father of Karen McCormack, James Danielson & his wife Jeannie, Susan Chicco, and Julie MacGlashing & her husband Ray. He was a dear and loving "Papa" to 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of David, Paul, Lillian Power & the late Billy & John Danielson. He was predeceased by his parents George, Sr. and Dorothy (Farrow). He leaves behind many nieces & nephews. He graduated from Watertown High School where he went on to be employed at The Massachusetts State house for over 30 years. He retired at 55 and enjoyed many blessed years doing exactly what he wanted, spending time with family and enjoying his numerous hobbies. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange St., Waltham, MA 02451. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020