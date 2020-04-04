|
PERRY, George S. Business Owner, Insurance Executive, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Navy Veteran George S. Perry, 90, of Dennis, formerly of Cambridge and Concord, passed away peacefully and in the comfort of his home on April 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Della and his three sons Dr. George, Jr., John, and Christopher, and their wives, Laurie, Nancy and Darlene. George graduated from Cambridge Rindge Technical High School before serving with the United States Navy and Naval Reserves. First of his family to graduate from college, he earned a B.A. from Boston University in 1953. An only child growing up, he was actively involved in the lives of his growing family of sons, daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and their families. He became the Vice President of the Boston Insurance Center and an executive with the Independent Insurance Agents of Massachusetts. He made volunteering in his church and community a priority. He generously gave time to the Somerville Little League, as a Concord Boy Scouts leader and lector and choir member of St. Bernard's Parish, and member of the 8th Synod of the Archdiocese of Boston, and member of various town committees. Starting in the 1980s, he owned and operated with Della a small business, Comnet Services, Inc. in Winchester until his retirement. He is much loved and respected by his extended family, and admired for his integrity, compassion and generosity by all those whose lives he touched. His door was always open, his advice was freely given, and his sense of humor was contagious. Often described as "a good guy with a big heart and quick smile," he was most proud of being the head of a large and caring family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Della J. Perry of Dennis, his sons George, Jr. and his wife Laurie of Scituate, John and his wife Nancy of Groton and Christopher and his wife Darlene of Dennis. Also, his grandchildren George Perry, III of Weymouth, Jeffrey and his wife Kristen Perry of Carlsbad, CA, Kristen and her husband Steven Altmann of Bolton, Andrea and her husband Michael Castano of New Market, NH, Melanie and her fiance Marc Dupre of Manchester, NH, Alexander and his wife Suzanna Perry of North Andover, Alanna Perry of Boston, and Matthew Perry of Boston; and brothers-in-law Henry and Ruth Pratti of Pompano Beach and John and Christine Pratti of The Villages and dozens of extended family. Due to current restrictions in light of COVID-19, a private family Service will be held, followed by Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to Broad Reach Hospice, 390 Orleans Rd., North Chatham, MA 02650. For Service updates and to share a remembrance in his online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020