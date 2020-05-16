|
SANTICCIOLI, George Of Needham, MA, passed away May 4, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Norwich, CT, attended Philips Exeter Academy, received his BA from Columbia College in 1967, and his MPhil in Medieval Literature from Columbia in 1969. Following a stint in teaching, his computer career spanned the golden age of the Massachusetts minicomputer industry. He started work as a technical writer at Wang Labs in 1975. His restless intellect, however, would not permit him to remain long in a job once he felt he had mastered it. Over the following decade he moved from writer to QA engineer and ultimately to software developer, holding positions at the three leading minicomputer companies, Wang Labs, Data General, and Digital Equipment Corp (DEC), and one PC/microcomputer company, Leading Edge. He and Martha were married for 38 years and shared equally in child rearing when their daughter Jessica was born in 1983. This was back at a time when sharing child care was a most unusual role for a father/husband, but George always went his own way. His many friends appreciated his humor, the breadth and depth of his knowledge, his compassion, his kindness, and his gentleness. He was heroic in his love of life and he was a raconteur par excellence. The life force burned so fiercely inside him that its heat warmed everyone who came close. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Martha Shenton, and his beloved daughter Jessica Santiccioli. A Graveside Service was held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital in support of Dr. Matthew Smith's prostate cancer research at: giving.massgeneral.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020