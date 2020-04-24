Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
SILVERMAN, George George Silverman of Swampscott, formerly of Malden. Entered into rest on April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Nathanson) Silverman. Devoted father of Nanci and Michael Halperin of Easton, Randi Levenson of Swampscott, and Amy and Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Zachary, Jacob, Jamie, Allison, Amanda and Jeremy. Loving son of the late Flora and Louis Silverman of Malden. Dear brother of the late Marvin Sills of West Hartford, Connecticut. Graduate of Malden High School. Retired salesman, known for his quick wit and sense of humor, love of sports and devotion to family and friends. Funeral services are private due to current health restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the CDC Foundation, P.O. Box 117300, Atlanta, GA 30368-7300 or online at https://bit.ly/3eKdk74 For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
