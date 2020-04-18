|
|
SPECTOR, George Age 89, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, from complications cause by Covid-19. George was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester. He graduated from Boston English in 1948. He was in the Army and stationed in Fort Hood, Texas from 1948-1949. He married his wife Dorothy (Ross) Spector on January 17, 1954. George's love for helping others and selling hardware began when he worked for Charles Street Supply and then for his uncles at Hillside Hardware. Then in 1961, he opened his own store, Modern Hardware, which was a life changer not only for him, but for all his employees and customers who became friends and family. He was the legend of Hanes Square. He was a hardworking, extremely generous, "tell it like it is" kind of person. He couldn't go far without running into someone he knew, and no one ever had a bad thing to say about him, as he always looked out for the well-being of others. His love for the Boston sports teams was eminent. He had season tickets for the Bruins with the "gallery gods" in the old garden. But as everyone knew, he loved his Patriots, and was a season ticket holder since 1969! He was an active member of Indians Athletic Club, Sharon Men's Club and The West End House of Boston and Florida. George and Dorothy raised their two children, Ilene (Spector) Timmons and David Spector, in Medford and later moved to Peabody, where the family celebrated and created many memories at the Russell street house and pool. On July 12, 1994, his wife of 40 years passed away. After that he spent many weeknights having dinner and sharing his love for football by playing catch with his children and grandchildren. In August of 1995, George met his lifetime companion of 25 years, Bernice (Bobbi) Starr. They created many memories together and loved each other's family like their own. They lived in Newton, Framingham, and had become full time snow birds in Delray Beach, Florida. George was the patriarch and patriot of his family. He was an amazing husband, father, Zadie, partner, and friend! He will be extremely missed, loved, and cherished by all! He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Gertrude (Gelbsman) Spector, and his loving wife Dorothy (Ross) Spector. He is survived by his daughter Ilene (Spector) Timmons and her husband Michael (Bill) Timmons of Malden, his son David Spector and his wife Caron Spector of Boxford, his 5 grandchildren Eric Spector of Peabody, Rachel Timmons and her fiancé Alexis Henderson of Bellingham, Andrea Spector of Hermosa Beach, California, Michael Timmons of Peabody and Matthew Spector of Peabody, his life companion Bernice (Bobbi) Starr of Delray Beach, Florida and her brother, children and grandchildren who he loved like his own; Stan and Sue Starr of Framingham, Mindy and Gary Hochstadt and their children Michelle and Steven of Framingham, Jeffrey Finkle and Pamela Flash and their children Jordan and Tori of Washington, New York, Deb and Scott Zepeda and their daughter Zoe of South Tampa, Florida. Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no funeral or Shiva. Burial is private. A celebration of his life will be held after social-distancing restrictions are lifted. Donations in his memory may be made to the http://act.alz.org/goto/GeorgeSpector or . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020