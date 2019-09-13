|
PANTAZOPOULOS, George Stamatis Age 85 of West Roxbury, formerly of Ellinoeklissia, Greece, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. George was the beloved husband of the late Sophie (Vallas) for 60 years. Father of Taki and his wife Elaine of Milton, MA, Anoula McCarren and her husband Donald of Knoxville, TN, and George, Jr. and his wife Mariolga of Walpole, MA. Devoted grandfather (Papou) to Nikki Sophia and George Taki Pantazopoulos, Alexa McCarren, and Sofia, Marina and Marco Pantazopoulos.
Son of the late Stamatis and Ioanna Pantazopoulos of Ellinoeklissia, Greece. George is survived by his sister Evgenia Athanasakopoulou, of Mavromati, Greece, brother of the late Antonis Pantazopoulos, Ellinoeklissia, Panagiota Georgakopoulou, of Mavromati and Dimitris Pantazopoulos, of Athens. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
George was born in the village of Ellinoeklissia on April 7, 1934, and immigrated alone to America in 1952 at the age of 18. It was in Boston where he met the love of his life, Sophie Vallas. They married in 1959 and eventually settled in West Roxbury, where they raised their three children.
George joined the United States Army Reserve in 1958, where he served for six years. Later he opened his own restaurant establishments in Boston. He was passionate about Greek cuisine and he treated his customers like family. George will be remembered as a beautiful, kind and generous person.
Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home; Dr. John Halporn, and the team of exceptional medical professionals at the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital; Dr. Gerald Izzi of the New England Baptist Hospital; Dr. Arthur Papas of Mass General Hospital and the Visiting Nurses of Boston (VNA) for George's care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, on Monday, Sept.16, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be held in the Church from 11:00am to 12 noon. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Greek 4 Kids - a school that provides a learning environment enriched by the teaching of the Greek language, history, culture and faith. 1345 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02459. A nonprofit 501 (c) tax exempt organization. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
