Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Church
750 Main St.
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SWEETNAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE SWEETNAM


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE SWEETNAM Obituary
SWEETNAM, George Of Waltham. January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (Mollica) Sweetnam. Brother of the late Richard K., William J., and Robert C. Sweetnam. Survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering on Friday, January 17th, in Christ Church, 750 Main St., Waltham, where his Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Burr Inner Club, Scholarship Fund, c/o treas. Chris Boyer, 41 Burning Tree Road, Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -