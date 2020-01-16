|
SWEETNAM, George Of Waltham. January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (Mollica) Sweetnam. Brother of the late Richard K., William J., and Robert C. Sweetnam. Survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering on Friday, January 17th, in Christ Church, 750 Main St., Waltham, where his Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Burr Inner Club, Scholarship Fund, c/o treas. Chris Boyer, 41 Burning Tree Road, Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020