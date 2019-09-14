|
BONER, George T. George T. Boner, 87, a fifty-year resident of South Groveland, MA died Friday morning, September 13, at the Ernest P. Barka Assisted Living Residence, Brentwood, NH. He was born in Boston, June 25, 1932, son of the late George W. and Margaret (Moynihan) Boner. Educated at St. Mary's, Brookline, MA, Mr. Boner graduated from Boston College, class of 1954. After graduating from BC, he joined the United State Marine Corps during the Korean War. He served from 1954-1959 and attained the rank of Captain. Upon his honorable discharge, Mr. Boner was employed by the George J. Kelly Shoe Polish Company in Lynn, MA as a Salesman. He later retired as Security Manager for The Ferncroft Towers, Danvers, MA. Active in the Town of Groveland, MA he was a member of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Groveland Recreational Committee and Project Manager for the construction of the Pines Municipal Complex. His survivors include his wife of 64 years, Claire M. (Sullivan) Boner of Brentwood, NH, four sons, George J. Boner and his wife Martha of Haverhill, MA Jack Bonner and his wife Joyce Lehan of York, ME, Joseph Bonner and his wife Jeanne of Sweden, ME, Edward Bonner and his wife Elizabeth Lynch, MD, of Brentwood, NH, and daughter, Jennifer Hines and her husband William of Pittsfield, MA as well as eleven grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Visitation on Tuesday morning, September 17 from 10:30 to 12:00 noon at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 210 South Main St., BRADFORD, MA followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30. Burial immediately following will be at Riverview Cemetery, Groveland, MA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Haverhill, MA www.vneoc.org To share a memory or for more information, visit farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019