COBB, George T. III Of Attleboro, formally of Waltham. April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Faith E. (Jarvie) Cobb. Father of Gail A. Lopez (Paul) of Medfield, Nancy J. Chiacchio (Robert A.) of Waltham, the late Thomas G. Cobb (Lisa) of Westford, Carol J. Ferraro (Allan, Sr.) of Attleboro, Donna M. Lee (Richard) of Ashland and Cynthia F. Naugler (Chris) of Westford; his grandchildren Allison Woods (James), Michael Lopez (Amanda), Leanne Lopez, Lauren DeLeon (Pedro), Robert J. Chiacchio (Shannon), Shawn Cobb, Ryan Cobb, Brandon Cobb, Allan, Jr. (AJ) Ferraro, Thomas Ferraro, David Ferraro, Matthew Muscato (Nadia), Joseph Muscato and Julie Muscato; his great-grandchildren, Anna and Owen Woods, Anthony and Elizabeth DeLeon, Katherine and Robert W. Chiacchio, Lucas and Noelle Muscato; his sisters, Priscilla Yantiss of Southwick, Bonnie Cunningham of Hubbardston, Barbara Urbanik of Rangely, CO, and the late Patricia Cobb of Utah; sister-in-law Carol Cobb (Ronald) of Ludlow, and many Jarvie family members, nieces and nephews. With concern for the people whom they love, George's family will gather at Joyce Funeral Home and Burial at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, which are private. Memorial donations may be made to Attleboro Music Parent Assoc. www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.profile&ein=223530089 - AMPA/Attleboro High School, Rathbun Willard Drive, Attleboro, MA 02703 or to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, www.bso.org/Forms/Donation?fund=81 For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020