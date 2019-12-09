Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Home
426 Broadway (Rt. 129)
LYNN, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Lynnfield, MA
GEORGE T. GRILLI

GRILLI, George T. Age 67, of Lynn, died December 6th. Born in Lynn to the late E.F. Renato and Elda (Angelucci) Grilli, George lived most of his life in Lynn. He was a 1971 graduate of Lynn English High, then Suffolk University, and later Northeastern University. George worked as a letter carrier in Reading for many years. George is survived by his brother Thomas Grilli, and his wife Judith of Newmarket, NH, niece Jacqueline Grilli, nephew Alexander Grilli, both of CA, as well as many cousins. Visiting Hours: George's Funeral will be held on Friday, December 13 at 9AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN followed by Funeral Mass at 10AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church Lynnfield, and Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery Lynn. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday from 4-8PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to the Jimmy Fund at JimmyFund.org Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
