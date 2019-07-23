O'DEA, George T. Affectionately known to many as "Papa," of Brookline on July 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Marie P. (Daley) O'Dea. Loving father of Cathryn Foley and her husband Russ, John G. O'Dea and his wife Kathy and the late George T. O'Dea, Jr. Cherished Papa to George T. O'Dea, III, Michael J. O'Dea and Danielle Foley. Devoted son of the late Francis H. and Mildred (Lacy) O'Dea. Proud brother-in-law of Edward C. and Francis J. Daly, Ellen N. "Sis" Freeley, John P. "Pat" Daley, Jr., Robert J., William J., Richard J. and Joseph F. Daley. Also survived by several adored nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral from his Funeral Home, The Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Friday morning at 10:10, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on from Thursday, from 3:00 – 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Elad Anter for the dignity, care and compassion he provided, both professionally and personally. In lieu of flowers, it was George's request that donations be made to either the Brookline Police Mutual Aid, ATTN: Sgt. John Canney, 350 Washington St., Brookline, MA 02445 or the Brookline Firefighters Local 950 Fundraiser Account, P.O. Box 771, Brookline Village, MA 02447-0771. A Licensed Funeral Director for over sixty years, he felt honored to help those remember and honor their loved ones. Published in The Boston Globe from July 24 to July 25, 2019