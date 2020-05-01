Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE THOMAS DEWING


1943 - 2020
DEWING, George Thomas Of Scotia, NY. Age 76, passed away into the Arms of Our Lord on Monday, April 27th at the Grand at Guilderland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on December 9, 1943, in Cambridge, MA, he was the son of the late George E. and Mildred F. (Dowling) Dewing. George grew up in Cambridge, MA and loved the Boston Red Sox, often remembering watching his favorite player, Ted Williams, play. He was also a fan of the New England Patriots. George was always happiest when listening to Motown music. George attended Cambridge-Rindge High School. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a metallurgist for the Department of the Army until he retired. George often spoke proudly of the sobriety that he embraced for more than 34 years and was involved in the Southie AA network. He greatly missed the company of his pooch, Sailor, after his health began to fail him. George was predeceased by his brother, Paul Dewing and by his daughter, Christine Dewing. Surviving family members include his siblings, Tucker Dewing, Charles Dewing, Robert Dewing, Doris Dewing, Carol Dewing-Covell, Linda Bramble and Janet Pacheco; his sons, George T. (Pam) Joslin and John W. (Dorothy) Joslin, both of Brockton, MA and daughters, Jennifer A. (Edward) Munger of Schenectady, NY and Sandra Dewing of Somerville, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no Services at this time. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
