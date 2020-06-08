|
TIRRO, George Of Revere, passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in Revere on June 5, 1919 to the late Frank and Anna (Tampano). Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Mary (Fala). Devoted father of Ann Marie Costa-Ferullo and her husband Ronald of Revere, and Rosalie Hobbs and her late husband William of Swampscott. Dear brother of the late Ralph and Angelo Tirro. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Simone and her husband James Chilton of Hollis, NH, William Hobbs, II of Swampscott, and Marisa Hobbs of Arlington. Adored great-grandfather of Isabella Simone of Hollis, NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. George proudly served his country in the United States Army in the 30th Infantry that landed in Normandy and advanced into France during WWII. He received the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, 3 Bronze Service Stars, American Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. George was a life member of the , Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the N.E. chapter of the 30th Infantry Division. The family would like to thank the Chelsea Soldiers Home for the compassion and exceptional care they gave to George during his time there. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00am. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to a . For guestbook, please visit
