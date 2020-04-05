|
TROMBLEY, George Age 82, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
George is survived by his first wife Patricia Trombley and their children: Jaqueline Trombley-Hayes and husband Donald Hayes of Clearwater, FL, Kathleen and her husband Stephen McNally of Weymouth, MA, Mary Trombley of Nashua, NH, Deborah and her husband Kurt Grueter of Foxborough, MA, Michael Trombley and his wife Cathy of Peabody, MA and Kelley Trombley of Simsbury, CT. Grandchildren: Erica O'Sullivan and husband John of Hudson, NH, Felicia and Stephen McNally of Weymouth, MA, Brittany and Derek Grueter of Foxborough, MA, Cassie, Cailie, and Christa Trombley of Peabody, MA. Great-grandchildren: Riley O'Sullivan of Hudson, NH and Savannah Trombley of Weymouth, MA.
Brother of Joan and Donald Rideout of Havelock, NC, Jeannette and her late husband Patrick of Whitman, MA, Marion and her husband Paul of Whitman, MA, Ernest and his wife Susan of Canton, MA and Fredrick and his wife Vasana of Simi Valley, CA. Predeceased by his brother William Trombley and Suzanne Trombley of Boston, MA.
Husband of Cheryl Trombley of Coconut Creek, FL and her children Julie Estes of Portsmouth, NH, Michelle and her husband David Pines of Boca Raton, FL, Cynthia and her husband Alex Lambidis of Tamarac, FL, Thomas Guererro and wife Lisa of Dover, NH. Grandchildren: Dane and Page Estes of Portsmouth, NH, Madison Pines of Boca Raton, FL, Nicholas Lambidis of Tamarac, FL, Cody and Theo Geurrero of Dover, NH, Jordan and husband Daniel Chick of Rochester, NH. Great-grandchildren: Grayson Chick of Rochester, NH. Lastly, George is survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born and raised a true Bostonian, George was a lifelong Red Sox fan and baseball historian. George lived his best retirement down in Coconut Creek, FL. He enjoyed golf with family and friends and baseball trips to Cooperstown. George's sense of humor was found to be one his most memorable trademarks.
Services will be private. A live-streaming of George's private Funeral Service can be viewed on Wednesday, April 8th at 3 PM. To watch the live stream, please go to www.keohane.com and click on George's obituary. The live feed will appear at the top. Although we cannot gather together with George's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message on the website. A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020