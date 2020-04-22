|
BUEHLER, George V. Of Brookline, Massachusetts, died on April 20th at Maravilla Senior Living Community in Scottsdale, Arizona after a steady decline due to Parkinsons resulting in aspiration pneumonia. He was 86. George, son of Florence (King) Buehler of Worcester, MA and Dr. George V. Buehler of Pottstown, PA, graduated from Harvard University in 1955 and lived in Wellesley Hills before settling in Brookline, MA. He worked for the Marlboro Investment Corporation of Dedham, MA as Senior Vice President in charge of residential development before starting his own prominent real estate business in Brookline, MA. He is survived by his beloved Jacqueline Goodspeed, three daughters, Bettina Buehler, Maryann Postans, and Shoshanah Gordon, his grandchildren, Kyle and Sophia Postans, cousin Ellen Lewis, and longtime business partner Bette Allen. He enjoyed tasting wines, and as a member of the Wine & Food Society of Boston and a chavalier in the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, he spent a lot of time writing wine notes that he later donated to Boston University. He also took pleasure in reading books and numerous daily newspapers: the Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Barron's and New York Times to keep up with the news. He loved to ski at Waterville Valley in the "early years" as well as going to Lennox for the summer with his family, where he could listen to music at Tanglewood. He worked on rent control for many years in Brookline before moving to Cave Creek, AZ later in life to be with his one true love, Jacqueline Goodspeed, also of Worcester, MA. Leaving Boston and his affiliations to various groups such as The St. Botolph Club, Fenn School, Middlesex School and Harvard was challenging for him because he missed all his friends back east. He was a "gentleman all the way" to the end. He will be buried alongside his mother and father in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA (TBA). Due to the current health crisis, and out of concern for the well-being of loved ones, no Services are planned at this time. Condolences for the family may be offered at https://www.messingermortuary.com/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Phillips Brooks House.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020