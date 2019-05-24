IVES, George V. Age 83, of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on May 21, 2019, following a brief illness.



He was born in Baldwinsville, New York, on June 1, 1935, the son of the late G. Kenneth Ives and Marion (Kittell) Ives.



George is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Martha B. "Marney" (Harriman) Ives of Wayland. Beloved father of Barbara Ellen Ives of Arlington and Katharine Elizabeth Ives of Wayland. Cherished grandfather of Breck, Alexandra, and Cole of Wayland. He was the brother of the late Margaret Ives.



George has been a resident of Wayland for over 55 years and spent his formative years in Canandaigua, New York. He graduated from Canandaigua High School and received his BS in Engineering and Economics from MIT with the Class of 1957. He received his MS in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in 1968. He retired after 40 years as Engineering Manager with Draper Labs in Cambridge, where he was involved in the design and implementation of the Apollo Guidance System. George has been a member of First Parish in Wayland since 1974. In the last decade, he was significantly involved with the Partakers (College Behind Bars) program through the church. He was an active and dedicated volunteer for the Town of Wayland, serving for numerous years on the Planning Board and as its Chairman. He served as Treasurer of the Wayland Historical Society and as a President of the Wayland Action Group.



George loved to travel with his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed hiking, playing games, reading mysteries, and wood working. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family.



A Memorial Service Celebrating his Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at First Parish in Wayland, 50 Cochituate Road (corner of Rte. 20 and 126/27), Wayland Center. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in George's memory may be sent to First Parish in Wayland Re: "Partakers," or to the Wayland Historical Society, POB 56, Wayland, MA 01778.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019