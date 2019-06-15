LUONGO, George V. From Westwood, formerly from Winchester, passed away peacefully at the age of 102. George and his late wife Blanche "Bunny" are survived by three children; George Luongo Jr., Dianne Gilberti and her husband Michael, Paul Luongo and his wife Marilyn and their late son Robert Luongo. George enjoyed and is survived by 9 grandchildren, David, Jeanne Marie, Bethany, Nuriya, Hasan, Rene?, Sheila, Christopher and Michelle and 12 great-grandchildren. George also leaves one surviving sister Genevieve (Lolly) Clinton from Winchester. George was an Army veteran serving in WWII. By trade, he was a Pipefitter while enjoying a part time relationship with the New England Patriots that led to a full time position from 1972 to 1993 as the Equipment Manager. Thanks to many people, George and Bunny have had a fulfilling and joyous life and will always be remembered by family and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Monday, June 17th from 9-10:30 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 or to a . For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home



