CREAMER, George W. Age 68, of Weston, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center from complications following hypoxia. George was born in New York, NY on March 5, 1951, the son of the late Thomas Creamer and Janet (Waters) Creamer. George grew up in Chappaqua, NY. He graduated from Taft High School in New York, received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and his Master's Degree in Fine Arts from Yale University in Connecticut. George taught and was Dean of Graduate Programs at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and recently was awarded the honor of Dean Emeritus status for his many contributions and dedication to MassArt over the years. Art was his abiding passion, and he was dedicated to teaching and mentoring his students. George was admired and known by his family, friends, colleagues and students as a kind, caring, thoughtful, humble, intelligent, creative source of constant positive energy and inspiration. George also was devoted to his family, spending years volunteering as a soccer coach for his children and supporting them in every endeavor. He was a superb athlete, excelling in skiing, tennis and lacrosse among other sports. He was a true renaissance man, a remarkable, good person, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. George is survived by his devoted wife, Kathi L. Hartman of Weston. Beloved father of Nicholas Creamer of Allston; Laura Creamer of Cambridge and Jennifer Creamer of Weston. Brother of Constance Sheppard and her husband Les of Armonk, NY; Betsey Vinton and her husband John of Blufton, SC; Tom Creamer and his wife Patricia of Somers, NY; Anne Hogeland and her husband Andrew of Williamstown; Jane Plank and her husband Jeff of Weston and the late Deane Close and her husband Gary. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that gifts in George's memory be sent to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design – Graduate Programs, 621 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115, or a . For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019