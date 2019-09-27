Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church
349 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CREAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE W. CREAMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE W. CREAMER Obituary
CREAMER, George W. Age 68, Dean Emeritus of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathi L. Hartman of Weston. Beloved father of Nicholas Creamer of Allston; Laura Creamer of Cambridge and Jennifer Creamer of Boston. A Memorial Service Celebrating George's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA. For condolences and the full obituary notice of August 11, 2019, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now