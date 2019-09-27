|
|
CREAMER, George W. Age 68, Dean Emeritus of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathi L. Hartman of Weston. Beloved father of Nicholas Creamer of Allston; Laura Creamer of Cambridge and Jennifer Creamer of Boston. A Memorial Service Celebrating George's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA. For condolences and the full obituary notice of August 11, 2019, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019