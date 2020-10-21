1/
GEORGE W. DOUCET Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUCET, George W. Jr. Retired Revere High School Teacher & former Suffolk University Basketball Coach and Hall of Famer. Of Malden, formerly of Revere, age 84, March 21st. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Bernard) Doucet, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Loving father of Denise Doucet, Darlene Doucet, Diane Lavery & her husband Peter Lavery, and Kenneth Doucet & his wife Kathleen. Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett at noon. For those who may wish to honor George's dedication to teaching and coaching, they may make a memorial donation to the Suffolk University Athletic Department. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved