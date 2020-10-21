DOUCET, George W. Jr. Retired Revere High School Teacher & former Suffolk University Basketball Coach and Hall of Famer. Of Malden, formerly of Revere, age 84, March 21st. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Bernard) Doucet, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Loving father of Denise Doucet, Darlene Doucet, Diane Lavery & her husband Peter Lavery, and Kenneth Doucet & his wife Kathleen. Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett at noon. For those who may wish to honor George's dedication to teaching and coaching, they may make a memorial donation to the Suffolk University Athletic Department. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com