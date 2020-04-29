|
|
PARSONS, George W. Jr. Of Woburn, formerly of Stoneham. Beloved husband of Doris E. (Drury) Parsons. Loving father of Judiann Parsons of Woburn and Robert Parsons of Lynnfield. Brother of the late Dorothy Brennan, Charlie Parsons, and Janet Braley. Also survived by his cousin Dick Waite of Stoneham, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020