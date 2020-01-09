|
RICCIO, George W. Jr. Of Somerville, January 7, 2020. Devoted father of Catherine Sousa and her husband Emanuel of Salem, NH, Michele Drapeau and her husband Doug of Methuen, George W. Riccio, III of Kenosha, WI and Daniel Riccio and his wife Katherine of California. Cherished grandfather of Dan Sousa, Brandon Sousa, Susanna Riccio, Joseph Riccio, Jacqueline Drapeau, Dominic Drapeau and Danika Riccio. Dear brother of Gilda McAveeney of Somerville, Dorothy Fortuna of Andover and the late Arthur and Frank Riccio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4PM-8PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Arlington, Friday morning, Jan. 17th at 10AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116 or www.arlboston.org George proudly served in the US Army, Korea. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020