WESTWATER, George Age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Francis and Amelia (Backhoff) Westwater. George was born on August 5, 1921, in Boston and was a graduate of Dorchester High School. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a past commander of Fogg Post A.L #73. He was an active union representative throughout his life. George was a Foxborough resident for the last twenty two years. He was a retired carpenter for Boston State Hospital and was a former employee of Raytheon of Waltham and Gillette of South Boston. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and preparing meals for his family. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Mortland) Westwater. Loving father of Patricia Westwater of Quincy, Margaret Smith and her husband Paul of Foxborough, Kathryn Westwater of Foxborough and Nadine Efstathiou and her late husband Kostas of Canton. Grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of fifteen and great-great-grandfather of many. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, October 16, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For additional information, please contact 508 543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019