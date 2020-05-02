|
YPHANTES, George Of Newton, MA. George grew up as a city boy in Brighton, MA in a large Greek community and was a devoted Orthodox Christian throughout his life. He was a scholarly student who graduated Boston English High School in 1958 as a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating Northeastern University in 1963, George served his country during Vietnam stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Respected as a savvy and dedicated businessman, George spent his early career at Allstate Insurance before starting a company with two partners, GV&Y Insurance. As a salesman, he had a gregarious personality and valued relationships; his colleagues and clients became lifelong friends. He was a devoted husband to Jane Sally Yphantes of New Port Richey, FL for nearly forty years, and together they shared adventures to China, Hong Kong, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska and the Panama Canal, always making new friends along the way. But, by far, their favorite places were Bermuda, Cape Cod and Florida. George was known for being caring, intelligent and funny and used to joke that his favorite subject in school was lunch. He had an appreciation for dancing, the flowers of Bermuda, history, war movies and Boston sports, and was the go-to guy for the latest weather and traffic updates. Above all else, George loved his family. In addition to his wife, Sally, he leaves behind 5 daughters and 10 grandchildren: Christine Yphantes (Melinda Coneys) of Somerville, MA, Stephanie Andrews (Paul) of Norfolk, MA, Paula Tsetsilas (Shawn) of Rye, NH, Linda Cebrowski (Phil) of Millis, MA, and Loren Dusch (Chris) of New Port Richey, FL, and grandchildren Nathan, Matthew, Alexis, Ryan, Zoe, Nicholas, Tyler, Wyatt, Alexa and Olivia.He is also survived by his younger sister, Joan Dancer (Danny) of Salem NH, many nieces & nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Dessie Yphantes and his older sister, Marie Dillingham Yassemedis. George bravely fought a 20+year battle with Parkinson's Disease until succumbing to COVID19. Services will be held in the summer when social distancing eases. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to support Parkinson's Research at Boston University. Checks may be made payable to Trustees of Boston University/Center for Neurorehabilitation and sent to: Kristina Lentz Capano, Boston University Sargent College, 635 Commonwealth Avenue, Room 221, Boston, MA 02215. For guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508 653 4342
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020