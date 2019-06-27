ZARDAS, George Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, June 27, 2019, at the age of 94. Husband of the late Theresa (Lewis) Zardas, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. Devoted father of Gary Zardas and his wife Debra of Wakefield, Judith Baggs and her husband William, Janet Zardas, Cathy Zardas, all of Saugus. Dear brother of Stephen Zardas of MD and the late Louis Zardas, Emmanuel Zardas. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, William A. Baggs, III and his wife Heather of Peabody, Melissa Ricci and her husband Joseph of Peabody, Christopher Zardas and his fiancée Keidy Toomey of Walpole and 2 great-grandchildren, Avellina R. Ricci and Anthony J. "AJ" Ricci. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend George's Funeral Services at the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12 Noon. George's Visiting Hours will precede the service from 10:00-12:00 P.M. in the Church parlor. A private interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody will be held at a later date. Late WWII and Korean War Navy Veteran. Retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Malden. Late member of the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea, MA 02150, and/or The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St. Building 3, Hanover, MA 02339. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.



