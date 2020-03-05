Boston Globe Obituaries
DIKMAK, Georgette Of Needham, formerly of Newton, March 3, 2020. Loving daughter of the late George and Jennie (Zagzour). Dear sister of Louise Dikmak of Neeedham and the late Virginia Ash. Loving aunt of Susan Selbovitz and her husband Stephen of Saugus, William Ash, Jr. and his wife Claudette of Wakefield, Gail Piccinni and her husband Frederick of Lynnfield, and Lauren McMahon and her husband Gary of Peabody. Cherished great-aunt of Michael, David, Cameron, Tyler, Ashley, Alexandra, Alexander and Taylor, and great-great-aunt of James, Max, Henry and Chloe. At Georgette's request, all Funeral Services were private. Contributions in Georgette's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
