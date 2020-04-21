|
LENKAUSKAS, Georgette I. (Bergeron) Of Cambridge, peacefully on April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to Robert Lenkauskas of Cambridge. Loving mother of Patricia Little of Townsend, Stephen Lenkauskas and his wife Elizabeth of Cambridge, James Lenkauskas and Sheila Murphy of Tewksbury, Michael Lenkauskas, and Robert Lenkauskas and his wife Jennifer of Westborough. Proud grandmother of Jeremy, Stephen, Megan, Amanda, Kevin, Joseph, Owen, and Hailey. Dear sister of Henry Bergeron and his wife Margaret, Paul Bergeron and his wife Carol, and many nieces and nephews. Georgette was a loving and selfless wife, mother and grandmother. She loved teasing her grandchildren and making them laugh. She had a gift working with children, and after raising her own, went on to teach preschool in the Cambridge Public Schools. Georgette had a lifelong group of devoted friends, together since kindergarten. They had many fun outings with the "Red Hat Society" and a few adventures on their own. With a smile that would light up a room, she was a source of strength, guidance, and love and will be deeply missed. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Coronavirus, in an effort to keep everyone safe, all Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association of MA, apdaparkinson.org/massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020