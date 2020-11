ISKANDAR, Georgette (Tadros) PhD. Of Chestnut Hill, by natural causes, November 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Nadine I. Donalds of Mill Valley, CA and Karim A. Iskandar of London, England. Sister of Tadros Tadros and George Tadros of La Quinta, CA, Yvonne Ibrahim of Indian Wells, CA and Fadi Tadros of Orlando, FL. Devoted grandmother of Maximilian, Shane, Maya, Eliza, Sadie and Layla. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28 at 11 o'clock at St. Mark's Coptic Church, 145 Oak Street, Natick. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Newton Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000