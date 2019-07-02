|
SAMPSON, Georgette "Georgi" (McMurray) Age 86, lately resident of Arlington, previously of Lexington & Bedford. She died on June 30th. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Sampson, survived by Tom Sampson of Sacramento, CA, Gail Leichtman and her husband Steve of Lexington, MA, and Elizabeth Forrest of Portland, ME. She leaves four grandchildren, Nathan, Devon and Jay Leichtman and Thea Forrest and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the world who will mourn her passing. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 Pine Hill Road, Bedford at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, on Friday, July 5 from 5 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's memory may be made to the Simmons Fund For Passionate Leaders, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019