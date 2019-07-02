Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul's Episcopal Church
100 Pine Hill Road
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGETTE SAMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGETTE (MCMURRAY) SAMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGETTE (MCMURRAY) SAMPSON Obituary
SAMPSON, Georgette "Georgi" (McMurray) Age 86, lately resident of Arlington, previously of Lexington & Bedford. She died on June 30th. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Sampson, survived by Tom Sampson of Sacramento, CA, Gail Leichtman and her husband Steve of Lexington, MA, and Elizabeth Forrest of Portland, ME. She leaves four grandchildren, Nathan, Devon and Jay Leichtman and Thea Forrest and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the world who will mourn her passing. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 Pine Hill Road, Bedford at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, on Friday, July 5 from 5 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's memory may be made to the Simmons Fund For Passionate Leaders, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now