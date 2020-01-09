|
SPIROUNIS, Georgia J. (Kiriacopoulos) Of Westwod, MA, passed away on January 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Elaine Andreottola and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Vincent Andreottola. Sister of Kenneth Kiriacopoulos and the late Constance, Olympia and Charles Kiriacopoulos. Aunt of James Kiriacopoulos, Christine Fogarty, and Katie Kiriacopoulos. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service, from 10AM to 11AM, at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020