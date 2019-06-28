|
KATSIKIS, Georgia (Giannopoulos) Of Middleton, MA, passed away on June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Haralambos Katsikis. Devoted mother of Marjorie Kotzamanis and her husband George and Niko Katsikis. Loving daughter of Peter and Anna Giannopoulos. Loving sister of John Giannopoulos and his wife Jean. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA at 10AM. Please go directly to church. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., MIDDLETON, MA 01949 from 2PM to 6PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception School, 218 East Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit MackeyFuneralHome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978-774-0033
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019