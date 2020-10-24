HUENEFELD, Georgia Louis Mills 1928 - 2020 Georgia M. Huenefeld, age 92, of Billerica, Massachusetts, and formerly of Bedford, died quietly at her daughter's Bedford home, on October 22, 2020. Georgia was born in Augusta, Arkansas, on 8 August 1928, and spent a happy childhood in Augusta, the only daughter of Charlie and Henrietta Midget (Higgins) Mills. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her younger brother Charles Naylor Mills, of Little Rock, who was her only sibling. In addition, her husband of 68 years, John Carl Huenefeld died in June of last year. A 1946 graduate of Augusta's Laura Conner High School, Georgia went on to earn her BA in Psychology from University of Arkansas, in 1950, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, from which she treasured many wonderful memories of cherished friends. In 1951, she married John Carl Huenefeld, of Gregory, Arkansas, and she was the mother of Carl Frederick, II "Rick" and his wife Judy of Carlsbad, CA; Jan Huenefeld Anthony and her husband Philip of Bedford, MA; Kurt Lofton of Shirley, MA; and Charles Konrad (Buck) and his wife Julie of Ramona, CA. In addition, she was grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight, and she was exceedingly proud of her "babies." One of Georgia's greatest joys was sharing her latest batch of pictures of her "grands and great-grands" with friends at Billerica Crossings, her home until her last illness. She was an ardent Suduko player, and she loved exploring and discovering new things, and so Georgia's other great love was for travel, and she indulged this pleasure through her work at the Lexington Travel Bureau, where she worked (and travelled) from 1977 until 1982. During this period, she explored many exciting locales throughout such places as Europe, Egypt, Israel, Chile, Greece and the Galapagos Islands, before she left to assist her husband John by serving as founding publisher for the launch of Mills & Sanderson Publishers. Georgia was a longtime member of First Parish, Unitarian Universalist Church, Bedford. Following cremation and a simple, private service, her ashes will be interred in the First Parish Memorial Garden, among those of her husband. In lieu of flowers, it is Georgia's wish that memorial donations be made to any charity of your choice
