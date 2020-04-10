|
|
REISSIS, Georgia (Yeomelakis) Of Arlington, on April 9th. Beloved wife of the late James Reissis. Devoted mother of Penney King and her husband Andrew of Upton, Carol Preston and her husband Richard of Douglas, Maria Frazier and her husband Stephen of Medford and Constantine Reissis and his wife Denise of Arlington. Loving yia-yia of Paul, Nathan, Michael and his wife Jessica, Catherine, Georgia, Dimitri and Alexandra. Cherished great-grandmother of Rylie. Dear sister of the late Arthur Yeomelakis and the late John Yeomelakis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in Greece. Georgia was a cheerful woman who brought people together, who made people love her, who was always the better person. She loved being with her family, singing in the church choir and traveling with her husband and friends. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Georgia to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020