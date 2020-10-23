1/
GEORGIA S. (STAMATOS) CRITSLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRITSLEY, Georgia S. (Stamatos) Age 99 of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Critsley, Sr. Loving mother of Georgia K. Critsley of Arlington and the late Anthony N. Critsley, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Catherine and Christian. Sister of Dora Economos of Jamaica Plain and Milton Stamatos of NJ and the late Paul Stamatos and Denis Stamatos. Late proprietor of the House of Leslie Jewelry, West Roxbury. Funeral Service private. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved