CRITSLEY, Georgia S. (Stamatos) Age 99 of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Critsley, Sr. Loving mother of Georgia K. Critsley of Arlington and the late Anthony N. Critsley, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Catherine and Christian. Sister of Dora Economos of Jamaica Plain and Milton Stamatos of NJ and the late Paul Stamatos and Denis Stamatos. Late proprietor of the House of Leslie Jewelry, West Roxbury. Funeral Service private. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.