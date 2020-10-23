Or Copy this URL to Share

CRITSLEY, Georgia S. (Stamatos) Age 99 of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Critsley, Sr. Loving mother of Georgia K. Critsley of Arlington and the late Anthony N. Critsley, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Catherine and Christian. Sister of Dora Economos of Jamaica Plain and Milton Stamatos of NJ and the late Paul Stamatos and Denis Stamatos. Late proprietor of the House of Leslie Jewelry, West Roxbury. Funeral Service private. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store