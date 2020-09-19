WETHERBEE, Georgia (Chivakos) Of Woburn and the West End of Boston, Sept. 15, 2020 at age 73. Beloved wife of Thomas B. Wetherbee. Loving mother of Stephanie Morrison and her husband Stephen. Devoted grandmother of Sara and Sean Morrison. Daughter of the late George and Lena (Solano) Chivakos. Dear sister of Charles Chivakos and his wife Ann. Sister-in-law of Leonard J. Wetherbee, Jr. and his wife Anne, and John C. Wetherbee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and grandnephews. Georgia was a1964 graduate of Malden High School and was awarded as the Outstanding Female Athlete. She went on to graduate from Northeastern University in 1969 with a dual degree in Physics and Mathematics. In addition to her academics, Georgia was a very proud resident of the West End of Boston for many years. Her family would like to thank the nursing staff and administration for the compassionate care they received at Care Dimensions
in Lincoln. At the request of the family, all Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Georgia to the Woburn Council of Social Concern, Attn: Food Pantry, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn, MA 01801, www.socialconcern.org/waystogive
