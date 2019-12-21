|
|
ZOGRAPHOS , Georgia (Papadonis) Longtime resident of West Roxbury, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Zographos. Devoted mother of Anthony Zographos and Sofia Sermos, both of Walpole, and Maria Zographos-Gatcomb and her husband George of ME. Loving Yiayia of Lynn, Diana, Peter, Christina, Plato "PJ", Georgianna, Austin. Also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of James Zographos. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, December 26th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, December 27th at 10am, followed by a Funeral Service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Chapel, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019