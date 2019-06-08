BAMBURY, Georgina "Ina" Age 86, of Hampton, NH, former longtime resident of Somerville, passed away on June 7, 2019. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late James M. and Annie (McAllister) Smith. Beloved wife of 64 years to Warren Bambury of Hampton; loving mother to Linda Greenfield and her husband Steve of Salem, Alison Bell and her husband Dave of Wilmington, MA and Andy Bambury and his wife Mary of Andover, MA; devoted grandmother to Jeff Greenfield, Tom Greenfield and his wife Julie, Stephanie Wojcik and her husband Chris, Amanda Payette and her husband Jamie, Greg Bell, Dan Bell, Elizabeth Bambury and Stephen Bambury; caring great-grandmother to Juliette Payette. Also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Bambury and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Warren "Ren" Bambury Jr. and brother, John Smith. Worked for Middlesex Federal Savings in Somerville and Tufts University in Medford. Was active in the First Church Somerville UCC and was a member of the Odds and Ends Circle. Visiting Hours: At the family's request, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ina's memorial website, read her complete obituary and sign her tribute wall.



