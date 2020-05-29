|
|
HEBERT, Georgina M. (Caissie) Of Waltham, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Leo J. Hebert. Mother of Odette Hampson (Bradford) of Westford, and Bonita Cotrone (late Paul) of Framingham. Grandmother of Kenneth Hampson, Ashley Turcotte (Douglas), Laura Cotrone, Jessica Cotrone (Richard Herrmann) and William Cotrone. Great-grandmother of Andrew Tunison, and James and Nathan Herrmann. Sister of Doris Donelle, Guillaume Caissie, Bernice Caissie, and Leo Paul Caissie and the late Yvon Caissie, Albert Caissie, Aurel Caissie, Camile Caissie, Sara Trottier, Antoinette Bourque, and Romeo Caissie.Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham for their constant aid and compassion in caring for Georgina.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2nd, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020