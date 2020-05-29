Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGINA HEBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGINA M. (CAISSIE) HEBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGINA M. (CAISSIE) HEBERT Obituary
HEBERT, Georgina M. (Caissie) Of Waltham, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Leo J. Hebert. Mother of Odette Hampson (Bradford) of Westford, and Bonita Cotrone (late Paul) of Framingham. Grandmother of Kenneth Hampson, Ashley Turcotte (Douglas), Laura Cotrone, Jessica Cotrone (Richard Herrmann) and William Cotrone. Great-grandmother of Andrew Tunison, and James and Nathan Herrmann. Sister of Doris Donelle, Guillaume Caissie, Bernice Caissie, and Leo Paul Caissie and the late Yvon Caissie, Albert Caissie, Aurel Caissie, Camile Caissie, Sara Trottier, Antoinette Bourque, and Romeo Caissie.Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham for their constant aid and compassion in caring for Georgina.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2nd, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -