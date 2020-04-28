|
|
HEBERT, Georgina Marie (Caissie) Of Waltham. April 22, 2020. Georgina is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Leo J. Hebert; her daughters, Odette Hampson (Bradford) of Westford, and Bonita Cotrone (late Paul) of Framingham; her grandchildren, Kenneth Hampson, Ashley Turcotte (Douglas), Laura Cotrone, Jessica Cotrone (Richard Herrmann) and William Cotrone; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Tunison, and James and Nathan Herrmann; her siblings, Doris Donelle, Guillaume Caissie, Bernice Caissie, and Leo Paul Caissie, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was the sister of the late Yvon Caissie, Albert Caissie, Aurel Caissie, Camile Caissie, Sara Trottier, Antoinette Bourque, and Romeo Caissie. The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham for their constant aid and compassion in caring for Georgina. A celebration of Georgina's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020