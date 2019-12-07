|
ARDOLINO, Gerald A. Sr. Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, December 6th. Beloved father of Gerald A. Ardolino, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Somerville, Darlene MacMillan of Swampscott and her late husband John, Donna Pasciuto and her companion John Shipley of Salem, Lisa Tremonte and her husband Charles of Somerville, Jeff Ardolino and his wife Maria of Tampa, FL and the late Carol Irwin. Loving grandfather of David and his wife Mandy, Ryan, Kristen, Matthew, Ashley and her husband Patrick, Marc and his fianc?e Jennifer, Dean, Jeffrey, Timothy and his wife Selena, Briana and Nicholas. Loving great-grandfather of Riley, Willa, Aubrey and Hayes. Dear brother of Charles Ardolino, Marguerite DeLeo, Adele Morrow the late Theresa Hurley, Alexander and James Ardolino and Ethel Rego. Devoted companion of Barbara Cashman of Cambridge. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Tuesday, December 10th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4 -8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019