BUTTER, Gerald A. "Jerry" Age 75, of Newton, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Theresa Butter. Loving brother of Ann Butter. Cherished by his cousins, many friends and colleagues. Jerry was an extraordinary person who will be fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives. Due to current health restrictions, Graveside Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, c/o Innovative Charitable Initiatives, Inc., 272 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
