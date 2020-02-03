Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GERALD A. "JERRY" LIGOCKI

LIGOCKI, Gerald A. "Jerry" Age 73, of Pittsfield, MA and formerly of Chelsea, MA and Kingston, NH, on February 1, 2020. Husband of the late Donna (Basler) Ligocki. Father of Gennaro "Jebba" Ligocki of Revere, MA, David Ligocki of NH, Lynne Gauthier and her husband, Gerard of Lowell, VT, and Danielle Munn and her husband, Gary of Pittsfield, MN. Brother of Larry Ligocki of Chelsea, MA, Tommy Ligocki of Seabrook, NH and Donna Arsenault of Chelsea, MA and the late Henry Ligocki. Also survived by fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Late employee of J. Shore & Company. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10 AM – 12 PM at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. Funeral Service at 12:15 PM in Funeral Home, followed by Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Kingston, NH. To send condolence, visit our website at brooksidechapelfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
