DeMIO, Gerald "Gerry" Andrew At the age of 83, passed away after a short illness on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA. Born December 5, 1935 in Chicago, IL to John and Helen DeMio, Gerry was raised with his younger siblings, Claude (deceased) and Jean. At age 20, Gerry joined the Air Force and subsequently became an air traffic controller. Gerry met Carol (Stavredes) DeMio at the Mickey Mouse Café in 1961. They wed on March 16, 1962. Gerry leaves behind an extensive network of friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Stavredes) DeMio; his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and James Marchese of Peabody; his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Sharon DeMio of Duxbury; his sister, Jean Krauchunas of Illinois; his beloved grandchildren Samantha and Jessica Marchese, Jack, Ashley, and Nick DeMio; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. A true family man, Gerry taught all five of his grandchildren how to read, passed on his love of boating, and supported them at every game or recital. A Funeral Service will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, May 23 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Gerry was a 42 year life member of the Point of Pines Yacht Club in Revere. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019