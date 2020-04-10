Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD BOGHOSIAN

GERALD BOGHOSIAN Obituary
BOGHOSIAN, Gerald Of Lexington, April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Guregian) Boghosian. Devoted father of Ruth Boghosian. Brother of Sirvart Rose (Boghosian) Annaian and her late husband John and the late Menas and Eva Boghosian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran of WWII, U.S. Army. He landed in Normandy, France during the "D" day invasion along with the 297th combat engineers. They fought their way towards the Rhine and ended up at the Battle of the Bulge.

Former owner of Complete Photo Service, Cambridge. Emeritus Member of the Council of Armenian Executives, member of Oakley Country Club, and member of Holy Trinity Armenian Church, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church. Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
