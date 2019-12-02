|
|
BURMAN, Gerald Of Revere, on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (Parker) Burman. Devoted father of Debra Chesson and husband Robert of Malden, Howard Burman and wife Diane of South Carolina. Loving son of the late Michael Burman and Anna (Feldberg) Burman. Loving grandfather of Michael Chesson and wife Veronica, Matthew Chesson and wife Krystal, Caitlyn DeSantis and Madison Burman. Great-grandfather of David Chesson. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., CHELSEA on Thursday, December 5th at 12 Noon. Interment in Temple B'Nai Israel of Beachmont Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held immediately following interment from 2-6 PM at 420 Revere Beach Blvd., 1st Floor Community Room, Revere, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's name may be made to the 420 Club-420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Visit torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019