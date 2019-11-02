Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
GERALD C. HALEY


1936 - 2019
GERALD C. HALEY Obituary
HALEY, Gerald C. Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Wakefield, Oct. 27, 2019 at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Grace Marie (Harrison) Haley. Devoted father of Kathleen McCue and her husband Brian, Timothy Haley and his wife Cathy, Karen Richardson and her husband Kevin. Cherished grandfather of Hayley, Amy, Jennifer, Tommy, Kate, Megan, Aaliyah. Dear brother of Richard Haley and the late William Haley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (STONEHAM), Thursday, November 7th, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm, followed by a Funeral Service Celebrating Gerald's Life beginning at 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Gerald to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions or to send a condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

(781) 438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
