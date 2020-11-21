1/1
GERALD C. "JERRY" MCGOWAN
McGOWAN, Gerald C. "Jerry" Of Canton, passed away peacefully November 19th surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Roslindale, Jerry graduated Boston English High School and earned a Bachelor's degree, while working at the Telephone Company where he enjoyed a long and accomplished career before retirement. Jerry was a longtime member of the Canton Town Club and Wampatuck County Club. He enjoyed spending most of his free time with his wife and family, affectionately known as "Pa" not only to his grandchildren but to all who knew him. Beloved husband of 54 years to Jeanmarie (Hines). Father of Deb and her husband Chris Connolly, Kate and her husband Rob DeLello, and Trish and her husband Mike Goyetch all of Canton. Grandfather of Annie, Jake, Tommy, Jack, Maggie, Kaitlyn, James, and Billy. Jerry will also be greatly missed by Kyle and Tom Shaughnessy and family and Melissa and Brendan Healy and family. Jerry is also survived by his sister Joan McGowan of Cambridge. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to the Canton High School Boosters Club, P.O. Box 36, Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
