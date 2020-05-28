Home

GERALD CAISSIE


1930 - 2020
CAISSIE, Gerald On May 22, 2020, Gerald Caissie, 90, of Northborough, MA, passed away from complications with COVID-19. Born to Jude and Celina (Gallant) Caissie, in Rogersville, NB, Canada, he was one of eight children. He was married for over 65 years to the love of his life, Agnes (Deveau) Caissie, with whom he had 3 daughters. He will be missed by many: his wife Agnes; three daughters and their husbands, Marielle (Joe) Vigliotte, Claudine (Rick) Araujo, Anna (Remi) Doiron; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving brothers André and Alfred, his sister Lucie Richard, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family is saddened to not be able to give Gerald the traditional services he deserves due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass and remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. The family encourages donations in Gerald's memory to be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020
