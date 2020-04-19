Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD D. "JERRY" WALL


1940 - 2020
GERALD D. "JERRY" WALL Obituary
WALL, Gerald D. "Jerry" Of Waltham, formerly of Lexington. April 12, 2020. Husband of the late Barbara S. 'Bobbi' (Shanks) Wall. Father of Galen C. Wall (Amy) of Waltham and Marisa R. Wall of Salem, grandfather of Lilliana and Julian, brother of the late Virginia Clemeshaw, uncle of Alchera Ayyad and Braden Clemeshaw, great-uncle of Amber and Hunter Ayyad, and Evers and Owen Clemeshaw. Funeral Services will be private. A Life Celebration, to be held at a later date, will be announced. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the United Way www.unitedway.org For complete obituary, online tribute and guest register, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
